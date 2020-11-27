The UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $49.99 at several retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. This is a great deal in part because we haven't seen the Wonderboom 2 go on sale since the beginning of the year and because for some of these retailers it is the lowest price it has ever been. Some retailers even have it available this low in multiple colors so you can get the red version for the same price at Best Buy.

Sounds like a blast UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker black Such a powerful and versatile Bluetooth speaker at a killer price. Get 360-degree sound in an IP67-rated enclosure designed for portability and withstanding the elements. Has a 13-hour battery life and can pair with another speaker for stereo sound. $49.99 $90.00 $40 off See at Amazon

The Wonderboom 2 was just released late last year, and we haven't found a whole lot of deals on it since it basically came out at full price around 2019's Black Friday. Our review from Alex Smith gave it 4 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. He said the speaker "is not just a durable travel speaker but also a superb option for listening at home" and added "if you're looking for a booming Bluetooth speaker that takes up minimal space, can last all day long, and is even usable in your shower, look no further."

Obviously Wonderboom 2 insinuates there was a Wonderboom 1, so you can also check out this comparison page to see how the two generations stack up and how the Wonderboom 2 has improved on what was already a pretty successful formula.

The Wonderboom 2 includes 13 hours of play time on its rechargeable battery. It also has enough power to blast music wherever you are, whether you're at a party or going for a hike. It's definitely designed with the outdoors in mind, too, and the Outdoor Boost feature helps keep you rocking even while you're moving.

The IP67 rating is a really strong rating that shows it's heavily protected from dust and water, which means you don't have to worry about getting it wet or dirty. Take it in the shower with you or go mountain climbing.