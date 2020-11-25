Twitter's public verification program, which was paused in November 2017, will be relaunched early next year. The company has shared its plans to revamp the verification program in a new blog post and sought feedback from users on a draft of its new verification policy.

But the blue verified badge isn't the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we're committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves, such as new account types and labels. We'll share more in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2021.

As per the draft proposal, the types of accounts that will be eligible for verification will include government accounts, companies, brands, non-profit organizations, news outlets, entertainment and sports, activists, organizers, and other influential individuals. The public feedback period begins today and will continue until December 8. Twitter plans to introduce the final policy on December 17. You can provide your feedback on Twitter's draft verification policy by taking a brief survey or tweeting it using the hashtag #VerificationFeedback.

As long as no major changes are made to the proposal, Twitter will begin removing verification from accounts if they are inactive or if the profile is incomplete. Twitter will also deny or remove verification from qualified accounts in case they are found to repeatedly violate the company's rules.

Twitter's plans of bringing back the verification system were first revealed in June this year, when app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong discovered an in-app system to request verification.

