Twitter's Clubhouse competitor 'Spaces' finally comes to Android

What you need to know
- Twitter's 'Spaces' audio chat room has finally arrived on Android.
- You can now join and talk in any Space using Twitter's Android app.
- Twitter says Android users will soon be able to host their own spaces as well.
Twitter's audio chat room, Spaces, is finally making its way to Android. The social media giant has announced that Android users can now join and listen to Spaces from the Twitter app. Until now, Spaces was limited to iOS users.
Even though Spaces is still in beta, you won't need to have the Twitter beta app installed on your Android phone to join a room. Live Spaces will show up at the top of your Twitter timeline, and you'll be able to easily join them from there.
Spaces' Android expansion comes just three weeks after Twitter started testing voice DMs in India, Brazil, and Japan. It also rolled out audio tweets last year for a limited number of users on iOS.
While Android users can't host their own Spaces yet, Twitter says the functionality will be added "soon." Unfortunately, an exact timeframe hasn't been confirmed. Spaces' main rival, Clubhouse, is still iOS-only and doesn't allow users to join without an invite. However, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson recently revealed that the Android version of the app is the "top feature" that his team is currently working on.
Twitter introduced Spaces as a "new social experience" in December. It was initially limited to a "very small feedback group" of underrepresented voices.
