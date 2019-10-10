The Trump Administration may soon issue licenses to U.S. tech companies to resume supply of certain 'non-sensitive' goods to Huawei. As per a report from The New York Times, the green light to begin issuing the licenses was given by President Trump in a meeting last week.

As noted by the publication in its report, the move will certainly help ease tensions between the U.S. and China ahead of the 13th round of trade talks between the two nations this week. However, the practical effects of the move may just be limited at best. Despite the ban by the Trump administration, many U.S. companies are continuing to supply goods to Huawei by not labeling them as American-made.

Huawei, along with several of its affiliate companies, was added to the entity list by the Trump administration in May this year. Shortly after, however, the U.S. Commerce Department issued a 90-day reprieve to Huawei, allowing it to continue doing business with U.S. companies. Another 90-day reprieve was granted to Huawei in August, which is set to expire on November 19.

Even though the ban has not gone into full effect yet, Huawei hasn't been able to license the latest Android version for new devices. As a result, the company's latest Mate 30 series phones come without Google services.

