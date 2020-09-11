The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth portable speaker is down to $39.99 when you clip the $10 off on-page coupon at Amazon. The speaker was selling for as much as $57 at the beginning of August and has been selling for around $50 more recently. The drop to $40 matches the lowest price we've ever seen. This is even cheaper than refurbished units from the Amazon Warehouse.

The Tribit StormBox Micro is one of the best tiny Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It might only weigh about nine ounces, but it can still produce a super powerful sound. You'll get full mids, clear highs, and chest-thumping lows. Tribit's exclusive built-in Xbass tuning DSP technology helps with those lows, too, by giving you even better bass. This allows the speaker to handle a wide variety of musical genres despite its size.

Take this speaker with you anywhere. It has an IP67 rating, which means it is resistant to outdoor weather. That includes protection from both dust and water. The fabric-covered exterior helps keep the speaker safe even if it falls in the water. Whether you need a speaker at the gym or want to attach this to your bike's handlebar, the speaker can travel with you anywhere. It even has a tear-resistant silicone strap that makes it easy to attach to backpacks, bikes, and more. It will hold tight even when you're moving fast.

You could easily buy more than one at this affordable price, and the speakers are designed to work together if you have two of them. Turn mono sound into stereo sound with an extra speaker. Get bigger and better audio effects that way.

The speaker recharges via USB-C, and its rechargeable battery will last you up to eight hours. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0 tech, which not only helps preserve that battery but gives you a working range of up to 100 feet. It is covered by an 18-month replacement warranty.