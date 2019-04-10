Visible, the pre-paid phone service network powered by Verizon, is eager to give out a free Android phone to anyone looking to check out the service. All you have to do is send in your old handset and you're good to go.

This new initiative is what Visible's calling "Swap", and it's pretty straightforward.

So long as you have an Android phone that turns on, is paid off, and doesn't already work with Visible (aka the Galaxy S9 and S9+), you can send it in to Visible and get the company's Visible R2 phone completely free.

The Visible R2 is a budget handset manufactured by ZTE, and while it doesn't do anything all that revolutionary, free is still free. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 processor, has a 5.45-inch LCD display, 16GB of expandable storage (up to 256GB), 13MP rear camera, and a fingerprint sensor. If you were to buy the Visible R2 without the Swap program, it'd cost you $99.

Should you decide to use the Swap program, Visible will send out the R2 before you trade in your own phone so that you're never without a device — you just need to make sure you send it in within 14 days.