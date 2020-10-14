Year after year Amazon goes crazy with Prime Day deals and drops hundreds of different sales all at the same time. Our team goes through as many of them as humanly possible to sort out the ones that aren't actually deals and to shed light on the best ones to buy. It's always interesting to see what people view to be a deal, and what they are interested in purchasing each year.

Prime Day sales tend to be heavily focused on Amazon's own hardware, and that's certainly the case here this year as well. There's more of a mix this year than we've seen in years past, which is interesting considering Amazon only just recently announced a whole bunch of new devices. Sadly, many of them never went on sale during day one of Prime Day, so they aren't here on the list.

Below are the most popular Prime Day deals with our readers. Some will be no surprise at all, though there are a couple of products that really landed this year that we maybe didn't anticipate would be quite as well-received. Check it out.

Top 10 Prime Day deals

Of course, with thousands of popular deals, there were many other products outside of this list of the top 10 that our readers gravitated towards. These notable shouts are still live and worth checking out while Prime Day continues:

Prime Day continues!

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is already underway with a bunch of new deals kicking off this morning and many more going live as the day continues. Make sure you keep an eye on our Prime Day deals roundup if you want to be kept up to date on all of the best promotions without having to navigate Amazon's site and the plethora of options there.