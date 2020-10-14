Year after year Amazon goes crazy with Prime Day deals and drops hundreds of different sales all at the same time. Our team goes through as many of them as humanly possible to sort out the ones that aren't actually deals and to shed light on the best ones to buy. It's always interesting to see what people view to be a deal, and what they are interested in purchasing each year.
Prime Day sales tend to be heavily focused on Amazon's own hardware, and that's certainly the case here this year as well. There's more of a mix this year than we've seen in years past, which is interesting considering Amazon only just recently announced a whole bunch of new devices. Sadly, many of them never went on sale during day one of Prime Day, so they aren't here on the list.
Below are the most popular Prime Day deals with our readers. Some will be no surprise at all, though there are a couple of products that really landed this year that we maybe didn't anticipate would be quite as well-received. Check it out.
Top 10 Prime Day deals
- : Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
- : Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
- : Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon
- : Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
- : Fire TV Stick 4K
- : 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
- : Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
- : Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
- : SanDisk and WD Storage Sale | Up to 35% off at Amazon
Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when you spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. The credit is applied to your account automatically within two days. It's basically free money so it's no surprise this deal is popular.
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real-time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and even comes with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. If you don't want AMU, the Dot alone is the same price.
Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase. You can't beat the best and the freebie is a nice bonus.
Fire TV Stick 4K
Code: 4KFIRETV
The Fire TV Stick 4K dropped to $30 for everyone yesterday but code 4KFIRETV would take $25 off for select Amazon accounts — which, judging by how many people bought it, was a lot. This one is not currently active, but it's worth keeping an eye on it in case it comes back.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. hough this deal was live before Prime Day, the $50 discount sticking around prompted a lot of new buyers yesterday. The regular AirPods also did really well at $115.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
Score Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is still available on select models, including black, white, and the limited-edition Triple Midnight version.
SanDisk and WD Storage Sale | Up to 35% off at Amazon
A lot of readers took their opportunity to stock up on discounted microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more from SanDisk and Western Digital. Prices are still discounted by up to 35% until the end of Amazon Prime Day.
Of course, with thousands of popular deals, there were many other products outside of this list of the top 10 that our readers gravitated towards. These notable shouts are still live and worth checking out while Prime Day continues:
- Amazon Echo Flex — $9.99 (Was $25)
- Amazon Kids+ — $19.99 (Was $50)
- Nintendo Swtich Online + SanDisk microSD card — $39.99 (Was $70)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 — $79.99 (Was $150)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug, 2-pack — $14.99 (Was $20)
- Ring Alarm Bundles — From $119.99
- Instant Pot Sale — Up to 53% off
- Roku Streaming Devices — From $21
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System — $174 (Was $250)
- Ecobee SmartThermostat — $199 (Was $249)
- Apple iPad — $299 (Was $329)
- Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum — $284.90 (Was $400)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro — $174.95 (Was $250)
Prime Day continues!
Day two of Amazon Prime Day is already underway with a bunch of new deals kicking off this morning and many more going live as the day continues. Make sure you keep an eye on our Prime Day deals roundup if you want to be kept up to date on all of the best promotions without having to navigate Amazon's site and the plethora of options there.
