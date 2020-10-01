It can be pretty difficult to find a great Sonos deal outside of big sales like Prime Day, but Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to save around $120 on the Sonos Playbar soundbar. This one-day deal drops the cost of the refurbished model down to only $379. Given that the Playbar sells for nearer $500 these days, and for $600 not too long ago, this is a much more affordable way to upgrade your home audio experience.

It has three tweeters and six mid-woofers for powerful, balanced sound. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you stream audio smoothly and connect to other Sonos speakers. It also offers virtual surround sound.

Sonos recently announced the followup to the Playbar called the Sonos Arc which has prompted the price drop to $500. However, the Arc retail for $800 and won't drop very far from that price anytime soon. If you're looking to break into the Sonos ecosystem in a more affordable way, the deal above is how to do it. The Playbar is one of Sonos' older devices for sure, but it still sounds incredible and integrates with other Sonos devices.

The Sonos Playbar is a great soundbar, especially if you're interested in getting a full-blown Sonos home audio system eventually. It's easy to set up and use (seriously, one cord for power and one for the TV and you're good to go), works seamlessly with other Sonos speakers like the Sonos One, and it integrates Sonos' digital music software. If you don't have any other Sonos speakers for a true surround sound experience, the soundbar has virtual surround sound effects that makes it seem like you do. You can also pair it with an Echo Dot for smart home control.

Sonos also recently announced the S2 app, a new upgrade and operating system for Sonos devices. The Playbar, despite its age, will be part of this upgrade. So even if you get the Playbar now, you can expect some big improvements including all-new features and more personalization coming in June.