You're probably already familiar with the Ring Video Doorbell, but the Ring Alarm is easily the first Ring product you need for your home. Luckily, today's your chance to snag the home security system at a discount, as Woot has the 5-piece security system on sale for $139 right now. That saves you $60 off the regular cost for the system elsewhere.

The Ring Alarm home security system utilizes the same app that the Ring Video Doorbell uses, allowing you to manage both easily from anywhere in the world using just your smartphone. Of course, the app is available for download on tablets and PCs too. There are other, more robust Ring Alarm configurations available , though the 5-piece version is the most affordable.

Ring's 5-piece kit comes with one base station, one contact sensor, one extender, one keypad, and one motion detector. You'll be able to use this system to get instant alerts for a variety of things including when doors or windows are left open or when the system detects motion. You can monitor it all from your iOS or Android phone or tablet. It's also easy to setup, requiring no extra tools or professionals.

If you already have other Ring products, they can all communicate with each other. The system even includes a 24-hour backup battery and 110-decibel siren. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, you'll even be able to voice control this alarm system, including arming, disarming, and checking its status using just your Echo devices. You can learn much more about this home security system in our Ring Alarm review from 2018.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

