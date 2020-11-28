Though Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday deals haven't exactly gotten started just yet, there are still some excellent savings to be had this weekend. If you've been on the hunt for a new home security solution, one deal that's available for just today only can save you 30% instantly on the Vava Wireless Cam Pro at Amazon.

The Vava Wireless Cam Pro is a 1080p HD home security camera system that's now discounted by up to $84; you can score the 1-camera kit for $139.99 or grab the 2-camera kit on sale for $195.99 while supplies last. That brings the 2-camera kit back to its best price in history, while the 1-camera kit is down to this low price for the first time ever there.

If you need more camera coverage for your home, add-on cameras can be purchased separately for the Wireless Cam Pro system. Each one, including any which come with the base kit, offers 1080p Full HD resolution and reliable infrared night vision. You'll be able to use an app on your phone to watch what's going on at any time of the day, no matter where you are. There are also built-in motion sensors that can send a notification to your phone when motion has been detected.

Best of all, these cameras are completely wire-free and weatherproof so you can literally place them anywhere you need within minutes. They come with a magnetic wall mount, a desktop mount, and a stand mount to give them plenty of versatility as well. The high-performance, rechargeable battery inside is capable of lasting for up to 100 days on a single charge. The cameras even support both local and cloud storage so you can save videos onto a microSD card (up to 128GB) or in the cloud for more space.