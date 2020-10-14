We've seen a lot of deals over the last couple of days. Some of them came and went through quick Lightning Deals. Some have stuck around the entire two days. All of the great ones hit all-new low prices. But if I had to pick one deal that was both a fantastic discount and a fantastic product it would be Sony's brand new WH-1000XM4 over-ear Bluetooth active noise-cancelling headphones dropping down to $298 with a $25 Amazon gift card.

We're in Day 2 of Prime Day and few hours away from the very end, but there's at least one deal that has stuck with it. And it's the best deal of the event in my opinion.

There are a couple of important reasons I think this was, and still is, the best deal of Prime Day. For one thing, you're saving $100 all told with the direct discount on the headphones and the $25 gift card. The headphones normally sell for $373, and they will most likely be that price tomorrow and for some time afterwards. So you get a $75 discount and then that $25 card that gets directly added to your Amazon account. If you ever shop on Amazon, and it's a safe bet you do if you're participating in Prime Day since it requires a Prime membership, then that gift card is as good as cash.

The other reason I like this deal is so much is that the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are really brand new. So new Amazon barely has any price tracking on them. They just came out in August and have not had any sales yet through major retailers like Amazon.

As an added bonus: Best Buy eventually matched this sale on its website as well. That gives you more options because you could get a $25 Best Buy gift card instead. If you prefer to shop there, go for it. Best Buy also has a color option that Amazon doesn't have in Midnight Blue and the deal works on that one as well.

We consider the Sony XM4 headphones to be the best noise-cancelling headphones around, and the previous best were Sony's XM3 headphones. So no one does it better. If you want a set that lets you hear exactly what you want to hear while still giving you great battery life, excellent audio quality even over wireless, and more, then this is the deal for you.