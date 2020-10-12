Want a new tablet? Don't want to spend hundreds? Still want something shiny? We got you. And so does Amazon's Prime Day. Right now you can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $TK. That's down from a street price around $150 and one of the best deals we've ever seen. This larger Fire HD tablet doesn't go on sale nearly as much as the others, and it has definitely not gone on sale much this year at all.

Every version is on sale. Upgrade your storage from 32GB to 64GB. Go with Special Offers or choose the one without. Grab it in four different available colors. Whatever you want. The options are yours. You save with any choice.

Prime Day is not afraid to save you some money, either. Go with the Fire HD 8 version and you can get it on sale as well. Check out our post highlighting how these two tablets compare to one another.