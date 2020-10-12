Want a new tablet? Don't want to spend hundreds? Still want something shiny? We got you. And so does Amazon's Prime Day. Right now you can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $TK. That's down from a street price around $150 and one of the best deals we've ever seen. This larger Fire HD tablet doesn't go on sale nearly as much as the others, and it has definitely not gone on sale much this year at all.
Every version is on sale. Upgrade your storage from 32GB to 64GB. Go with Special Offers or choose the one without. Grab it in four different available colors. Whatever you want. The options are yours. You save with any choice.
Prime Day is not afraid to save you some money, either. Go with the Fire HD 8 version and you can get it on sale as well. Check out our post highlighting how these two tablets compare to one another.
Full HD
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
You'll get a full 1080p display, at least 32GB internal storage, a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, and 2GB RAM. The battery lasts up to 12 hours. There's easy access to Amazon Alexa. And it charges via USB-C.
$TK
$150 $TK off
The Fire HD 10 sits nicely at the top of Amazon's tablet lineup. Not just because it is the biggest, which it is, but because it has some of the best features. One of those features is the screen. It's a 10.1-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, the largest size and highest resolution you can get on the Fire HD tablets. You know that's the way to go if you're really into watching media or playing games or things like that.
You'll also get a great battery life. The tablet can last for up to 12 hours depending on what you do with it. You can also recharge it pretty fast using USB-C, and it comes with the cable and power adapter you need to start doing so right out of the box.
Other features include hands-free access to Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to control the tablet, search for media, or even just control the rest of your smart home. You can use the screen to view smart and connected security cameras or baby monitors.
It has 2MP cameras on the front and back, and there is 720p HD video recording. Amazon covers it with a one-year warranty.
