The TCL 75Q825 75-inch 8 Series 4K HDR Roku TV is down to $1,799.99 through Best Buy. This TV is actually only sold through Best Buy, but its MSRP is $3,000 and it was most recently selling for around $2,600. Today's price is the best we've ever seen and the savings are extremely temporary because this is part of Best Buy's deals of the day. If you've been looking for a great 75-inch screen, look no further.

QLED TCL 75Q825 75-inch 8 Series 4K HDR Roku TV TCL's 2019 flagship model. Includes new mini-LED tech for precise local dimming. It works in bright rooms and dark ones with amazing contrast and color. Supports multiple HDR formats, Dolby Atmos for a cinematic audio experience, and more. $1799.99 $2600.00 $800 off See at Best Buy

Check out the Cordcutters preview of this TV when it released last year. Nirave Gondhia said, "Why is the 8-series my new go-to recommendation for a TV? Simple — it's a QLED panel. Actually, it's much more than that — it also heralds in a new era in TVs thanks to mini-LED technology, which allows the TV to display much deeper and darker blacks than on any other TV."

The mini LED technology gives you precise control of your TV's image quality, making brights as bright as ever and creating a beautiful contrast with the darks. You get tons of depth and dimension no matter what you're watching. The QLED panel also helps deliver a wider range of colors, giving you even more vivid pictures. Since the TV supports multiple HDR formats including Dolby Vision, you can combine all these technologies for some of the best image quality and clarity around.

The TV does have two 15W speakers built in, but it also has support for Dolby Atmos. So if you decide to go the surround sound route, you can get the sort of audio experience that makes you feel like you're sitting in a movie theater. You know that part at the beginning of the movie where they test the sound and that voice whispers "All... Around... You..." You'll be able to recreate that in your living room.

The TCL has an Auto Game Mode to help reduce latency, provide smooth action, and give you the best picture settings for gaming.

There are plenty of smart features, too. TCL has a Roku TV smart platform, and Roku is one of the best content libraries in the game. You'll get full access to all your favorite streaming apps, 4K and HDR content, and even some channels featuring live TV. The built-in voice assistant compatibility means you can control the TV with your voice, search for your favorite shows, and more when you connect the TV to your smart home. You can even use the remote control, which is voice enabled.