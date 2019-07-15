The Tile Mate is the basic version of Tile. It's fairly minimalistic and clean-looking, and it comes with a replaceable battery. It's not as slim as the Slim, however.

The Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards, making it the thinnest Tile tracker yet. You can slip it into anything, or stick it on to things like laptops with adhesive (sold separately). Unfortunately, this version doesn't have a replaceable battery.

The Tile Pro isn't thin, but you can replace the battery yourself (it uses a standard CR2032 battery). The Pro is also rugged and durable while being sleek and stylish.

Tile has been around for a while, and it's usually what we recommend to help you keep track of important objects like your keys, wallet, laptop, purse, tablet, phone, etc. If you can attach your Tile to it, whether through the hole or by sticking it on with adhesive, then you can track its location, no matter where you are.

How does it work? Tile connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth through the Tile app. With the app, you can see where your item is located directly on a map, and you can ping it for audio clues (the Tiles have speakers on them). You can even double-press the Tile button on your tracker to ping your phone when you can't find it.

When you lose the item that your Tile is on you'd normally be restricted to the Bluetooth range, but you can still locate it by utilizing the Tile network. This is because everyone who uses a Tile within your item's range is able to update the location of your lost object for you. It's incredibly handy, and can definitely be a lifesaver if the device is out of range.

The differences between the Mate, Slim, and Pro are minimal. The Slim is perfectly designed for tracking things like laptops or wallets, since it's slim and flat. The Mate and Pro are best for things like your keys, since there is a hole that you can loop it through. The Tile Mate and Pro can have their batteries replaced, but the Slim battery isn't replaceable (although it lasts a year).

