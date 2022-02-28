TikTok is taking aim at YouTube with longer 10-minute video uploads

TikTok videos are now getting longer. The short-form video service has apparently confirmed that it is rolling out the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long for everyone worldwide.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra tweeted an account update message from TikTok, stating that the new video limit is available on both mobile devices, including the best Android phones, and the desktop site.

CONFIRMED: TikTok is rolling out longer 10 minute video uploads to ALL users globally. https://t.co/Q0ksHThroa — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

Chris Stokel-Walker, a British journalist, also tweeted what looks like a confirmation from a TikTok representative regarding the longer video upload.

Today, we're excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.

It's not the first time, though, that TikTok has extended the video limits for users. In July of last year, the platform rolled out the ability to create videos up to three minutes, a significant increase from only 60 seconds previously.

The latest extension doesn't come as a surprise. Less than two months after TikTok started allowing everyone to upload up to three-minute long videos, it was spotted experimenting with 10-minute video uploads.

Longer video uploads should give creators more flexibility. Currently, when you're uploading a relatively long piece of content to the platform, you'll need to split it into multiple parts.

As Navarra points out, TikTok's latest update demonstrates the company's growing effort to encroach on YouTube's territory. It remains to be seen how this affects the platform's recommendation algorithm in the long run, and whether the grip that short-form videos have on users will stay in place.