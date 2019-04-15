Right now you can pick up the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 for just $119.99 at Amazon, which is a savings of $30. The discount is available on all four color options. This is a relatively recent release from Ultimate Ears, and our pals at iMore say it's one of the best they've heard. It offers an immersive 360-degree sound with deep and accurate bass and can play for up to 15 hours per charge. It's durable and waterproof, making it the perfect companion for your weekends at the beach, your time spent camping, and any other place you may want some music.

Get hyped for summer parties with this awesome Bluetooth speaker, available at this price in four different colors.

The Magic Button can be used to play, pause, and skip songs with just a touch. Amazon customers left very positive reviews for this model, too. If you want to charge it on-the-go, this Power Up dock will do the trick. You may want to grab a carrying case as well. We don't see price drops very often on this speaker, so if you're in the market for one, don't miss it!

