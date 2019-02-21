Tronsmart's Force Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for just $44.99 at Amazon when you clip its on-page coupon and enter promo code DR7FI4E3 during checkout. In the process, you'll be saving $15 off its regular cost there of $60.

We recently got their hands on this speaker for a review and ended up scoring it with five out of five stars while pointing out its best benefits such as its IPX7 water-resistance, USB-C charging port, and its quick connectivity. We even tossed it into a pool to see how it'd fare. It features Bluetooth 4.2 for a wireless range of about 66 feet, though it's also capable of being connected to non-Bluetooth devices via the included 3.5mm audio cable in AUX mode. There's a micro SD card slot as well, and you can even pair two of the speakers together for surround sound and an even bigger soundscape.

This speaker's equipped with a 6600mAh rechargeable battery that can last for up to 15 hours, so you shouldn't worry too much about it lasting throughout the day. Tronsmart also includes a 12-month warranty with its purchase.

Reviewers at Amazon seemed to love this product too, as it's garnered a strong rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars based on its 70+ reviews so far.

