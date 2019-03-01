The Tribit XSport Fly water-resistant noise-cancelling Bluetooth earphones are down to $17.99 with code 4PTRK5GK on Amazon. Without the code, they sell for $30 and do not often drop from that price.

Tribit's earphones have a built-in subwoofer for some good bass, CVC 6.0 noise reduction from Qualcomm to help reduce ambient sounds and provide both crystal clear Bluetooth audio and clarity with voice calls. They are IPX7 rated for water resistance, so you can get your sweat on at the gym without worrying about ruining the tech. They will survive the rain, splashes, sprays, and brief, accidental, immersion. The titanium alloy weighs next to nothing, which makes them light enough to forget, and they are designed to stay on your head no matter how intense your workout.

You'll be able to quick charge the battery for an hour of playtime after only 10 minutes, and a full charge lasts up to eight hours. You can also use the Bluetooth to pair with up to two devices at once.

