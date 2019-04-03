For only $15.99, you can get started with smart home technology using TP-Link's Kasa KL110 Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb . It's on sale today only at Amazon as part of its Deals of the Day in an offer which saves you nearly $10 off its regular cost there and brings this dimmable smart bulb down lower in price than it's ever been before. If you're lucky, you might even see a 30% coupon you can clip on the product page to snag this bulb for only $11.19, though the coupon is only valid for select Amazon accounts. Even if you can't find it, grabbing this bulb at $16 is a stellar deal as well.

Now at its lowest price ever for just one day only, there's never been a better time to grab one of these Kasa smart bulbs from TP-Link. They require no hub to work and are even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Unlike other smart bulbs, this option doesn't require you to purchase a separate hub or other equipment to get everything set up. As long as you have a smartphone and a Wi-Fi connection at home, you can begin using it easily. Using the Kasa Smart app on your phone will allow you to control this bulb from anywhere in the world and schedule its usage. If you happen to have a device like the Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini at home, you can even voice control the bulb as you see fit.

This deal is part of a much larger one-day sale on TP-Link smart home devices and networking gear at Amazon. You might find a few other products worth including in your order there.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.