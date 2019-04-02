Newegg is offering three TP-Link Smart Plugs for $33.99, which saves you $17 off the usual price. That's just $11.33 per plug, which is about $1 more than the best price we've ever posted. No coupon code is necessary to get in on this offer. Shipping is free.

Smart plugs are easy to use, and at this price, easy to purchase.

The HS100 smart plug can be scheduled from anywhere in the world to automatically turn on and off as you wish, allowing you to enhance your daily life in a multitude of ways, like setting up your lights to turn on right before you get home from work each day or connecting it to your kid's TV so you know they're not watching cartoons while they're supposed to be doing homework. You can even control these smart plugs with your voice when paired with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device like the Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini.

These smart plugs have 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 13,500 reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.