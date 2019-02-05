Getting into smart home tech isn't as complicated as it might seem. Options like Teckin's Dimmable E27 Multicolor Smart Light Bulb are not only easy to set up but are easy to use for everyone in the family too. While they normally cost around $14 apiece, using coupon code 757ZFQ8N during checkout today can score you a two-pack of Teckin's smart bulbs for only $19.97. You'll be snagging it at one of the best prices we've seen for them too, at just under $10 apiece.

Alternatively, you can pick up a four-pack of these smart bulbs for only $35.99 using code 9DNXZQKL. In the process, you'll be saving a few more dollars on each one.

These dimmable smart bulbs are easier to set up than other options as they don't require a hub. Simply screw them in, download the Smart Life App for your Android (or iOS) device, and then start scheduling their usage or turning them off from anywhere in the world all via the app. The app's also capable of controlling all of the compatible smart bulbs in your home simultaneously. If you happen to have a device in your home such as the Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini, you can even begin voice controlling these bulbs as needed by asking Alexa or the Google Assistant. The bulbs are multi-colored too, allowing you to choose from 16 million colors and switch using the app or your voice.

Plus, what's better than buying something that helps you save money in the long run? These LED bulbs save up to 60% in energy consumption when compared to standard bulbs.

At Amazon, nearly 175 reviews have been left for these smart bulbs resulting in a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.