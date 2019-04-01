These days, you can pick up a wireless charger for about as much as you'd have to spend on a standard USB wall adapter and charging cable. For example, right now at Amazon you can snag TechMatte's Qi Fast Wireless Charging Pad for just $14.99 when you clip its on-page coupon. It's currently down to $16.99 without the extra $2 discount, though it's regularly sold for $20 there.

This sturdy wireless charging pad features an acrylic fabric top that helps your device stay steady during notification vibrations, along with an LED indicator to let you know when it's charging properly.

This wireless charging pad is capable of charging compatible devices at up to 10W. It's constructed with an aluminum base and acrylic fabric top that won't scuff or scratch up your device. The fabric top also helps to keep your phone from slipping off during notification vibrations. There's an integrated LED indicator to show when your device is being charged, along with protection from over-voltage and over-current. It can even detect when objects like magnets and metal are placed on the charger and prevent it from doing any damage.

You'll want to make sure you have a USB wall charger around as this charging pad doesn't come with one. To get the best speeds possible, you should go with something like Anker's 18W QC 3.0 USB Wall Charger for $13.99. However, a USB-C cable is included with the charging pad's purchase.

