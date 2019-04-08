Sylvania Lighting , from standard LED bulbs to color-changing smart bulbs and more, is now discounted at Amazon with prices up to 70% off today only . There are a few other options as well such as smart plugs and LED light strips to help bring some new tech into your home.

Smart lights, LED strips, standard bulbs, light switches, and more are discounted in this one-day sale at Amazon with prices starting as low as $6. A sale like this makes for the perfect time to upgrade or renew your home lighting.

If you're just looking for standard light bulbs, this 4-pack of Sylvania A19 Daylight bulbs is now just $8.51. At one of its lowest prices ever, you'll be saving around $5 on average and picking up each bulb for just over $2 apiece.

On the other hand, you could snag your first two-pack of smart bulbs for only $28.35 today. You'd also need a ZigBee-compatible hub such as Samsung's SmartThings Hub or an Echo Dot. Then you'll be able to control them using your smartphone from anywhere in the world, or with your voice while you're at home. They can switch between over 16 million colors too. There's also a single smart bulb on sale for $11.74.

There's a nice selection of varied smart lights and more at some of their best prices ever, so don't let this sale pass you by! Be sure to view the full selection to see if anything else might suit your home.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.