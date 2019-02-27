As part of its deals of the day, Amazon is offering selected storage items from SanDisk, G-Technology and Western Digital at some seriously low prices. The deals include flash drives, SSDs, microSD cards, and more — everything you need to add storage to all of your devices.
Many of the items are down to their lowest ever prices, but you can only get them this low for today. Don't miss out!
New low price
SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card
Boost the storage of your mobile device with this card at its lowest ever price. For under $30, you get 200GB of extra space and save over $9 off its average price. It also comes with an SD adapter for broader device compatibility.
Big capacity, small card
SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card
The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card is at an all-time low price of $62.30 as part of the promotion. Usually selling for nearer $80, it features data transfer speeds of up to 100 Mbps and is shock-, temperature-, water-, and X-ray-proof.
Super fast
SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD card
The 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card offers speeds of up to 160 Mbps and it also A2 app performance so is a great choice for use in smartphones. It also comes with a USB adapter for hooking it up to your PC. At $64, it's almost $20 off its usual price.
For the pros
SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD card
Equip your camera with this SD card for speedy performance. It has read speeds of up to 95 Mbps and write speeds of up to 90 Mbps, 4K and RAW support, and a lifetime warranty. It's usually over $40.
Add-on
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
This compact and portable flash drive makes it easy to take files with you. At under $6, it's a total steal and it's worth buying a few jut to make sure you always have one on hand. It ships as an add-on item.
Add-on
SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
The Ultra Fit is a compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that's ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more. The low-profile design means you can plug it in and leave it there. It's usually $15.
Always with you
SanDisk Ultra Loop 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
If you're wanting a flash drive, then the SanDisk Ultra Loop is worth considering. The 64GB model is down to just $13 and the 128GB model is also discounted. Clip one to your keys and you've got some speedy USB 3.0 storage with at all times.
Dual purpose
SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual USB Flash Drive
If you have one foot in the USB-C future with your phone or tablet, but have previous-gen USB-A connectors on your computer, this is for you. Easily transfer files between your devices with this dual-USB drive with speeds of up to 150 Mbps. It averages $30 when not on sale and this is its lowest price to date.
For iOS
SanDisk iXpand 64GB Flash Drive
Quickly free up space on your iPhone or iPad with a SanDisk iXpand drive and transfer those contents to your computer via USB. Its flexible Lightning connector makes it super easy to connect and the drive can suck up all your stored photos and videos to make room for more.
Upgrade your PC
SanDisk Ultra 3D 2TB Internal SSD
Adding an SSD is one of the easiest ways of to improve the performance of your PC. These have read/write speeds of up to 560 Mbps and 530 Mbps, respectively. It is built with 3D NAND technology so they will last longer. Plus, SanDisk backs it up with a three-year warranty. This model averages $300 when not on sale.
Rugged
G-Technology G-DRIVE 1TB Portable SSD
If you want an SSD to take out and about, this water-, dust- and impact-resistant model from G-Technology is a great option. As well as keeping your data safe, it's $30 lower than it's ever been before for today only and is very well-reviewed.
All the storage
WD Elements 10TB Desktop Hard Drive
Maximize your storage at home with WD's 10TB Desktop Hard Drive for just $160. It's plug-and-play for Windows (or can be reformatted to work with macOS) and it has enough space for all your photos, videos, documents and data. You'd normally pay $230 for this drive.
These prices, and more in the whole sale, won't last for long so be sure to get your orders in now.
