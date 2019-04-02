Anker's Soundcore Flare Portable Wireless Speaker is a dependable $59 Bluetooth speaker that offers 360-degree sound and features more than a few glowing customer reviews at Amazon. Two of them can be paired together for seamless stereo sound, and today you're in luck as the two-pack of Soundcore Flare speakers is down to just $69.99. This two-pack usually offers about $10 in savings compared to buying them separately, but with today's deal, you'll be saving $40 off the two-pack's regular price! This is the lowest the pair has ever reached, too.

Just one of these Bluetooth speakers would cost you $60 normally, but right now you can grab a two-pack for only $10 more! They pair together for stereo sound and feature an LED light ring that can be customized to your liking.

Each of the Soundcore Flare Wireless Speakers you'll receive features dual drivers and passive bass radiators, along with BassUp technology which analyzes and enhances your music's bass frequencies as it plays. There's an integrated ring of LEDs around the bottom of the speakers which can phase, pulse, or shine different colors with five customizable modes in total to help set the mood. With two of the speakers, you can listen in stereo by linking them together and even double the power with Boost mode.

For a more affordable portable Bluetooth speaker, consider Anker's Soundcore 2. It's currently on sale starting at $41, though you'd miss out on a few of the Flare's excellent features such as the light show.

