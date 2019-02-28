Sennheiser's RS 175 Wireless Headphone System drops to $149.95 at Newegg Flash when you enter promo code NEFPBG35 during checkout. With today's deal, you're saving over $40 off its average cost at Amazon where it sells for up to $280. Shipping is free.

The RS 175 Wireless Headphone System comes with wireless headphones featuring a closed, circumaural design and a multi-purpose transmitter that offers audiophile-worthy levels of digital audio clarity and a range of over 300 feet. The transmitter also allows you to connect wired devices like your TV, a soundbar, or your phone to listen wirelessly with the headphones. There are various listening modes including Bass Boost and Surround Sound, along with on-board controls on the headphones. They're also comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time too, which is noted by several of its nearly 1,300 reviews at Amazon. It's garnered a high rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars there.

