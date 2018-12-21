The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless Headphones are down to $249.95 at Amazon in your choice of Black or Ivory. This deal makes for the headphones' lowest price ever at 50% off the regular cost. Before this deal, they hadn't dropped below $300.

The Momentum 2.0 have a closed-back around-ear design, Bluetooth and NFC pairing as well as support for aptX. The hybrid active noise-cancellation uses four microphones to block ambient noise. The wireless battery life lasts for up to 22 hours — more than enough to get you through a long plane ride. And the headphones use two mics to simultaneously improve voice quality and reduce external noise while taking phone calls.

Sennheiser backs these headphones up with a two-year warranty. At Amazon, over 650 customers left a review for them resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

