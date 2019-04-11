The SanDisk Ultra 128GB micro SD card is down to $17.54 on Amazon. This is the best price yet we've seen for a card that has been steadily dropping in price over the last couple of months. It was selling as high as $40 this time last year has been decreasing slowly since then. Today's price drop is thanks to a Lightning Deal, but that does mean it's only available for a very limited time or until sold out.

Grab some extra storage for your phone, tablet, security camera, Nintendo Switch and more with this card at an all-time low price. But don't hesitate! This is Lightning Deal so could sell out at any time.

This is a Class 10 SD card with transfer speeds up to 100 MB/s. It will resist shocks, extreme temperatures, water, and X-rays. The card is built for Android-based mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. It also comes with a 10-year limited warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars based on almost 15,000 reviews.

If you need more space, the 256GB version of this card is down to $36.99 which is also a new low for that capacity.

