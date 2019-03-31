The SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSD Card has fallen in price from $69 down to $52.99 at Amazon. This deal is good for one day only, so don't miss out if you're interested. We've never seen it drop lower in price before.

Whether you're adding storage to your phone or your tablet, your action camera or your console, good luck finding a better deal on a microSD card this rugged. The sale ends tonight, so don't miss out!

This well-rated microSD card features read speeds up to 160MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. The card is thoroughly tested and built to withstand harsh conditions. You can easily store 256GB of your personal files, favorite movies, music, videos, and more on it. It comes with a full-sized SD card adapter, so you can use it in a laptop or digital camera with ease, and the card can easily record all of your adventures in stunning 4K without a problem.

