Amazon has the Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $99.99 right now. That's the first and steepest price drop these have ever seen, and $30 off the normal price. Note that today's deal is only valid on the Storm Metallic / Glacier colorway.

These are IPX7 waterproof, meaning you can run in rain, snow, sleet, or other nonsense, as well as your face sweat. They can play for eight hours on a single charge, and the sport fit provides a comfortable and secure grip that's designed to withstand your movements as you work out. The interchangeable foam tips conform to your ear canals for an extra-pleasant experience. You can also use the Jaybird app on your iOS or Android device to customize the EQ and other settings.

