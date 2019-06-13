There are just a few hours left to snatch PNY's tiny Elite-X Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $9.99 at Amazon before its price rises back to normal. Thanks to the site's Deals of the Day, this sale saves you nearly $12 off its average price there, and it also matches the lowest we've ever seen this product reach.

With read speeds up to 200MB/s, this compact flash drive is the speediest you'll find around this price point. That makes it ten times faster than PNY's USB 2.0 flash drives, so it might be time for an upgrade. It's designed to have a low profile when in use so that it's not accidentally hit or knocked out of the port. Thanks to the small size, you can even keep it in a device permanently.

At Amazon, nearly 200 customers left a review for this flash drive resulting in a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

