Last summer's Days of Play sale ended up being one of the best times of the year for PlayStation discounts, and this year's sale is shaping up to be just as worthwhile for gamers and aspiring PlayStation owners. Sony just announced all the deals you can look forward to beginning tomorrow, June 7, and they're nothing to sneeze at. There's even a new limited edition PlayStation 4 console to grab that will only be available for a short time. The deals are set to last through June 17 only, and stores could potentially sell out of stock sooner than that, so be ready to snag what you're interested in tomorrow when the sale starts rather than later next week.

For those who already own the PlayStation 4 console, you could finally upgrade to the PlayStation 4 Pro at a $50 discount; it'll be available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart for $350, while no discount is hitting the standard PlayStation 4. However, that sleek, steel black limited edition Days of Play PlayStation 4 console is a standard model debuting at the regular cost of $299.99, featuring the four iconic PlayStation shapes emblazoned on the front rather than the standard PlayStation logo.

PlayStation services are getting a discount during the sales event too, and one of them is nearly essential for PlayStation gamers; PlayStation Plus. One-year memberships are dropping in price from $60 to $40, which gives you access to free game downloads each month, extra discounts on PlayStation Store purchases, and online multiplayer for tons of PlayStation games. Meanwhile, year-long memberships to PlayStation Now will fall to $70, saving you $30 off the regular cost and bringing the price of each month to just $5.83. PlayStation Now gives you unlimited access to stream more than 750 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. That could keep you busy without ever having to buy another game, and new games are added on a consistent basis.

VR bundles are dropping in price by up to $50 too. You'll be able to find bundles like the PlayStation VR - Trover + Five Nights bundle starting at $249.99. These don't come with a console, and while they'll work with either model, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a better fit if you're planning on stepping into virtual reality anytime soon.

It wouldn't be Days of Play without deals on games, which is why select PlayStation Hits are on sale for $9.99 during the event, including titles like The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Ratchet & Clank.

Plenty of other digital games will be discounted by up to 70% via the PlayStation Store, and you can find a list of those game discounts already thanks to Sony. The PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller will also be on sale for just $39.99 in several colors at various retailers, so make sure to pick one up if you plan on playing co-op soon or need to replace a controller.

