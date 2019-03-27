Over at Amazon, you can pick up nuraphone's Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Earbuds for $319.20. That price is around $80 off their usual going rate of $399 and brings them down to just twenty cents shy of their lowest price to date. The sale is part of Amazon's daily deals so is only available until the day is out.

These earphones use a unique in-and-over-ear design to deliver exceptional sound quality and automatically adjust to suit your personal hearing profile. They also feature active noise cancellation and aptX support.

The nuraphone headphones are unique in design thanks to their combination of earbuds and over-ear headphones. Inside each cup is and in-ear bud dedicated to melodies with over-ear drivers pumping the low-end sounds, meaning you can hear the detail and feel the bass. The nuraphone headphones also learn what your ears can hear too, giving you a customized sound profile. The first time you put them on, a short series of tones is played and the headphones can pick up what your ears are more or less sensitive to and adjust accordingly. Crazy, science stuff.

They also feature active noise-cancellation to block out distractions as well as a social mode that is available at the touch of a button that lets you hear conversations and your surroundings. There's support for aptX and you'll get up to 20 hours of battery life on Bluetooth, or you can use them wired.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.