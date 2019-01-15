Who wants to pay over a thousand dollars for a device that will be outdated in a year? The unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone is on sale at Walmart right now for $399, saving you $250 off its current price via Amazon. Other retailers have it as low as $450. This well-rounded phone offers top-notch audio and tons of screen to binge Netflix or YouTube on, and today's price makes for one of its best deals ever. Choosing free in-store pickup can save you a few dollars on the purchase, bringing its price down to $395.01. Shipping is free too.

The LG G7 ThinQ is equipped with a 6.1-inch QHD+ display, dual 16MP wide rear cameras with a glass lens, an 8MP front-facing camera, and DTS:X 3D surround sound. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage with the ability to add a microSD card for up to 2TB of extra space. This is one device that still has a headphone jack too, along with a Quad DAC and a boombox speaker system. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and can be upgraded to newer versions as they're released.

Our review of the phone from last year gave the device 3.5 out of 5 stars with emphasis on its high price point of $750 at the time. Now at nearly half the original cost, it's fair to say it could have turned out even more positively had we considered it at this price.

See at Walmart

