The Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p Fire TV Edition is down to $89.99 at Best Buy today. That's the lowest price we've seen for this smart TV that regularly sells for around $150, and it's a better offer than Best Buy has at its Amazon store right now. The deal is part of Best Buy's daily deals, so the price is good for one day only.

While it's a pretty small screen by today's standards, this size TV set is perfect for a bedroom or office. It has Fire TV built right in so you can get access to tens of thousands of channels and apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. You'll be able to access Alexa skills, as well use the included voice remote to launch apps, play music, and more with just your voice. The screen has a 720p resolution. The ports include three HDMI, USB, composite, and more. It comes with a one-year warranty, and existing owners give it 4.1 stars at Amazon based on over 600 reviews.

