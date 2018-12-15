Amazon has the iClever Bluetooth Wireless Headphones on sale today in your choice of black or brown when you enter promo code XSYB4T6O during checkout. That'll save you $10 off their regular cost and snag you these headphones at one of their best prices ever.

These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 4.1 and come with three pairs of ear-tips so you can find the right fit. They last for up to eight hours on a single charge which is pretty stellar, plus they feature a water-proof nano-coating so you won't have to worry about weather affecting them. That means they're equipped for use while exercising too. There's an in-line remote where you can control your music, the volume, and even take calls thanks to its built-in microphone.

Close to 400 customers at Amazon left a review for these headphones, resulting in a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars. These wouldn't perform that well for music, but if you primarily want to use them to make calls or listen to podcasts, they'd be great.

See at Amazon

