Best Buy is offering an additional $80 off the Google Home Hub when you bundle it with one of the following Nest smart home products, from the Nest Learning Thermostat to various Nest Cams and more. That means you'll be able to add the Google Home Hub to your purchase with one of the Nest devices for just $19.99 today! That's an insane deal on a product which otherwise sells for up to $149. It's currently on sale for $99.99 when not bundled, and even that's a nice deal for it.

For example, you could bundle the Hub with the Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Gen for $269.99 total.

Google Home Hub is the only first-party Google home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. Android Central reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build-quality and smart home management tools. The real kicker here is that the Google Home Hub can control tons of smart home products, including the Nest devices that you can choose to bundle with it at Best Buy, making its inclusion here very helpful, especially at a discount.

See at Best Buy