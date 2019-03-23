Every so often, we'll see a stellar deal on the Google Home Hub that makes picking one up super tempting, and it looks like such a deal is now live at BuyDig. While supplies last, you can pick up a Google Home Hub and Google Home Mini bundle with a $50 Hulu gift card for only $129 when you enter promo code ABN13 during checkout. Just the Google Home Hub alone would normally cost you $149, but with today's deal you not only save $20 on its cost but also pick up the $49 Google Home Mini and a $50 Hulu gift card with it at no additional charge. In total, this package should cost closer to $250. You can choose between Chalk or Charcoal colored speakers with this offer, and shipping is free.

Google Home Hub is the only first-party Google home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. We reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build quality and smart home management tools.

Of course it, and the Google Home Mini you also receive, can perform all the expected functions of a smart speaker including streaming music, checking sports scores, setting timers, controlling smart home devices, and more. If you're wondering, you can't access Hulu or cast it to the Google Home Hub (in the US), but you should still be able to put that gift card to good use. Hulu just lowered its monthly cost to $5.99, which means the gift card could score you up to eight months of service for free depending on which tier you choose!

