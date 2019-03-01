The Edifier S2000pro powered Bluetooth bookshelf speakers are down to $319.99 on Amazon as part of a daily deal. These speakers normally sell for $400 and have never been this low before. The price has never come close to this, actually.

We've seen other Edifier speakers go on sale before, but this is a first for the S2000pro. These speakers are at the top of Edifier's lineup and include flat diaphragm tweeters with 5.5-inch woofers. The Bluetooth tech has aptX for high-fidelity audio when streaming music from your mobile devices. They have plenty of connectivity options including optical, coaxial, aux, and dual XLR ports. The speakers come with a remote and a two-year warranty. Users give them 4.5 stars based on 94 reviews.

