While supplies last, you can grab the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 for only $39.99 via Newegg. You'll need to add the controller to your cart in order to see the price. These regularly sell for up to $65 each depending on where you're shopping, though the standard versions can more regularly be found priced around $50. Standard shipping at Newegg on these controllers is free.

Today's sale includes several models of the DualShock 4 controller, including blue camouflage, silver, and black. However, the deal is only good through February 14 and can always sell out beforehand, so be sure to place your order now if you're interested.

Have you tried out PlayStation Plus yet? You can score a one-year membership at Amazon for $60 generally, though if you'd like to try out the service, Sony is planning a Free Play event for next weekend beginning February 15. You can also start a 14-day trial at the PlayStation Store.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.