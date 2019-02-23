Choetech's well-reviewed Wide Range Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad is on sale at Amazon for just $15.99 when you enter promo code RQ2TTL8N during checkout. You'll be snagging it for the lowest price we've seen yet for it in the process, as well as saving $6 off its full cost. The charger must be sold by Skinway and fulfilled by Amazon for the code to work successfully, and it's also only valid on the black version on this product.

This wireless charging pad packs in three coils for high-efficiency charging and has a wider charging area that many of its competitors. It's compatible with all QI-enabled phones and can even fast charge capable devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 up to 10W, while the latest iPhone models charge at up to 7.5W. Its integrated smart chip provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit protection and more, and the charging pad can even charge through cases up to 5mm thick.

Over 2,300 customers at Amazon left a review for this charger resulting in a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

