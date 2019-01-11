Today's Best Buy daily deals include the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition on sale for $229.99. That price is $50 better than the price it's going for on Amazon and one of the best we've seen. We shared a deal on the 1080p version of this TV when it dropped to $200, but it's currently even more expensive than this one.

The TV has a 4K resolution and Fire TV built in. The Fire TV gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, but it also has Alexa-enabled skills and can work with the included voice remote. The remote lets you talk to Alexa, search for titles, switch inputs, control your smart home and more. If you have an HDTV antenna like this one you can integrate the over-the-air channels with your streaming channels.

Other features of the TV itself include support for HDR content, two 8 watt Onkyo speakers with Dolby audio, customizable inputs so you can reach your personal favorite content faster, and 178-degree viewing angles. The connection options include three HDMI inputs and one USB input. One of the unsung features of the Fire TV is you can use a storage device connected to the USB port to extend the pausing of live TV from two minutes to 60. You'll also find built-in parental controls to help you block unwanted content and check ratings for programs you don't know.

