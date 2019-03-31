Amazon is offering the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar for $499 today, which saves you $200 off the usual price. Today's deal marks the first and best price drop we've ever seen for this product.

Nab the best price in history and vastly improve sound quality in the process.

This soundbar features HDMI connectivity with 4K pass-through. You can also use Bluetooth with NFC pairing and Wi-Fi to stream your music. Enjoy the look of the glass and metal grille, and let the soundbar do the hard work for you thanks to the adapted audio room calibration. You can even use this with voice control by pairing your Alexa device.

If you ever want to modify the sound, add a bass module or surround speakers to your setup.

