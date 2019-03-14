The Bose SoundLink Revolve has been around for a while now and, like most Bose products, it doesn't go on sale all that often. We have seen occasional discounts on it with it usually dropping to around $179 at best. Right now on Amazon you can get both the Triple Black and Lux Gray versions for just $159 — the lowest price we've ever seen for this speaker and $40 off its retail price.

The Revolve plays Bose-quality sound in every direction. It has a water-resistant aluminum body and can play up to 12 hours on one charge of the rechargeable battery. It uses Bluetooth and can pair with Siri or Google Assistant for voice control. You can combine two speakers together for stereo mode so it's probably a good idea to buy more than one.

Other Bose speakers are also on sale including the SoundTouch 10 — also at a new all-time low price of $159. This small, 30W wireless speaker offers room-filling sound. It connects to your Wi-Fi network at home to stream music from services like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music, or you can connect your phone using Bluetooth and play your favorite tracks from your personal library. A remote is included, or you can use an app or your Echo Dot to control it. The larger SoundTouch 20 and SoundTouch 30 are also down to new lows.

If you want the most portable Bose speaker, check out the rugged SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker. It's $20 off at $79 in all three colors.

See at Amazon

