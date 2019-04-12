Bluedio's TN2 (Turbine) Bluetooth Headphones are on sale at Amazon for just $19.59 when you clip the on-page coupon. That'll save you a little over $8 off their current price, though they're normally sold for $30. Only the black model is eligible for this discount.

These in-ear headphones feature integrated dual microphones, 13mm drivers, and magnetic earbuds that can play or pause your music. All you have to do is clip the on-page coupon to score this offer.

These in-ear headphones are equipped with 13mm drivers and a decorative body that hangs around your neck to ensure they don't easily fall off. That coupled with their lightweight design makes them a nice choice for working out. They're capable of lasting up to 12 hours on a single charge, too, and feature magnets on the ends of the earbuds which can actually play or pause your music when they're unattached or stuck together. That feature also lets you answer or hang up phone calls, assisted by their built-in dual microphones featuring active noise reduction.

Bluedio backs up these in-ear headphones with a 12-month warranty. You'll also receive a selection of ear tips in various sizes with your purchase.

If you want to keep these charged for longer while on-the-go, consider picking up ZeroLemon's portable 22800mAh battery pack that's down to just $19.99 today.

