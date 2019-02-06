Best Buy is offering the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth headphones for just $159.99 right now. The deal applies to the matte gold version of the wireless cans and is $80 off the sale price you'd pay at Amazon for a set of Solo3s right now. They normally sell for up to $300.

The Solo3 headphones are great for travel with up to 40 hours of battery life, fine-tuned acoustics, an adjustable fit, and foldable design. They support quick charging, so five minutes on the charger gets you three hours of playback. The W1 chip helps connectivity remain seamless and the audio sounds great. There are also on-ear controls that are easy to use and can help you take calls, change your music, and activate Siri with the push of a button.

We reviewed the Beats Solo3 headphones, giving them 4 stars out of 5. Existing owners also give them 4.1 stars based on almost 4,000 reviews at Amazon.

See at Best Buy

