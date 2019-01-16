As wireless earbuds become more and more commonplace, their prices continue to drop as well. Aukey's well-reviewed Latitude Lite Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are already an affordable pick at their regular price of $26, though today you can score a pair for just $16.89 by entering promo code AUKEY4EP during checkout.

These noise isolating headphones feature Bluetooth 4.1 so you can listen to various devices wirelessly. They have integrated 8mm drivers protected in a sealed casing and internal nano coating. That keeps them water-resistant and sweat-resistant, making them a viable choice for your workouts. There's an in-line remote and a built-in microphone that can activate Google Assistant, too.

The Latitude Lite headphones are capable of lasting for up to eight hours on a single charge and come with various sized ear-tip and ear-hooks so you can find your perfect fit. Aukey includes a 2-year product replacement warranty with your purchase as well. Just under 75 customers at Amazon left a review for these headphones resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

On the other hand, Aukey's Latitude Bluetooth headphones are on sale for $18 right now, with the biggest difference between the two being the Latitude's aptX technology for improved wireless audio and three selectable EQ sound signatures.

