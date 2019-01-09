A number of AOMAIS Bluetooth Speakers are reduced in price by 30% at Amazon for today only. The promotion takes all of the models featured down to new record lows and saves you up to $12 off their regular prices.

The portable AOMAIS Sport II is down to $19.99. It averages over $30 when not on sale. It's rated IPX7 for water and dust resistance, provides 20W of sound and weighs just 0.74 pounds — perfect for taking on hiking trips or using on vacation by the pool.

For more powerful sound, go for the $37.99 AOMAIS 25W Bluetooth Speaker. It's also IPX7, has a 10-hour battery life and includes flashing lights to get that pool party vibe going. It's usually $50.

Lastly, the AOMAIS Real Sound Bluetooth Speaker 2 Pack gets you a stereo pair of 10W speakers for just $27.99 — down from $40.

Check out the entire promotion at Amazon. Whichever speaker you go for, you'll be getting it at its best price to date — but only if you order it today.

