Anker's two-pack of Braided Nylon USB-A to USB-C cables is on sale at Amazon for just $7.97 when you clip the on-page coupon. While the coupon itself only saves you less than a dollar, the two-pack is on sale already. In total, you'll be saving $3 off its cost today, though this deal only applies to the red-colored cables.

These USB-C to USB-A cables are each six feet in length and were designed with a double-braided nylon exterior to offer five times more durability than standard options. They also come with a lifetime warranty and are well-rated on Amazon with over 600 reviews and a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Next, you might want to add a USB wall charger or portable battery pack to your order.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.