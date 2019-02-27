Anker's PowerCore AC 22000mAh universal portable charger drops to $99.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code THRIFTPAC during checkout. That's the best we've ever seen for this charger and $10 better than the last deal we shared this past January. It normally sells for $150 otherwise.

The PowerCore manages to fit two USB ports and a two-prong AC outlet into a very slim design. The AC outlet can charge any device that plugs into it up to 90W including laptops. It also has its own separate cover for protection. The USB ports use PowerIQ to determine what's being plugged in and give it the fastest charge possible. The 22000mAh capacity is enough to recharge a MacBook or recharge a Samsung S8 four times. Plus, you can recharge in four hours. Anker's devices come with an 18-month warranty.

